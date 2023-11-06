NEXT Weather: Seasonal Monday with plenty of November sunshine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You'll want to bring an extra layer with you Monday morning, but the start of the week will be rather seasonable and sunny in Philadelphia. Monday will bring November sunshine and dry weather with clouds increasing at night.

Monday will be a seasonable November day -- not too chilly, but not too warm. It won't be as warm as Sunday, as temperatures will take a run for the low 60s -- about 10 degrees cooler than Sunday.

It will cloud up a little bit Monday night as a warm front starts to drape across the region, and there is a chance for showers north and west of the city -- the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

For Election Day, it will be warm with temps possibly hitting 70 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Sunny, cooler. High: 61

Tuesday: Run at 70. High 70, Low 51

Wednesday: Cooler, bright. High 57, Low 46

Thursday: Warm, cloudy. High 68, Low 46

Friday: Showers likely. High 54, Low 48

Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 55, Low 41

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 54, Low 35

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.