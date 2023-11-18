NEXT Weather: Sunday Showers with a stretch of cold coming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a cloudy and chilly start to our Sunday, but rain will be the thing to watch as we move through the afternoon.

Light showers will begin to move in from the south during the early afternoon and widespread showers are expected by kickoff for the Eagles game at 4:25 p.m.

Steady showers will continue on this evening before tapering off by midnight. Temperatures will be seasonable Sunday with highs in the low 50s and lows dropping near 40 degrees.

Temperatures will remain near normal again Monday before much colder air rushes in Monday night, riding a blustery wind out of the northwest.

Lows will then return to the mid-upper 20s through them idle of the week with high temps Tuesday and Wednesday only in the upper 30s. Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day since February 25!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Night showers. High 51, Low 41

Monday: Sunny and breezy: High 50, Low 41

Tuesday: Cold and windy. High 38, Low 29

Wednesday: Cold and sunny. High 39. Low 25

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 50, Low 32

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 53, Low 34

Saturday: Few showers. High 55, Low 40

