NEXT Weather: Breezy weekend ahead of chilly Thanksgiving week

NEXT Weather: Chill setting in for Thanksgiving week

NEXT Weather: Chill setting in for Thanksgiving week

NEXT Weather: Chill setting in for Thanksgiving week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drier air with a significant breeze is in our region Saturday with rain arriving Tuesday into Wednesday, ahead of a chilly Thanksgiving.

We're seeing highs in the 50s in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley on Saturday, with the high reaching 61 at the Jersey Shore.

CBS News Philadelphia

Tonight, a chill sets in with a low of 34.

The wind is no joke this weekend with regular gusts above 30 miles per hour. But things will stay dry until the second half of Tuesday. Then we'll see rain arrive, lingering into Wednesday morning.

The skies will clear up a bit for a cloudy Thanksgiving on Thursday, but it will be cooler, with a high of only 45 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Clearing, windy. High 56

Sunday: Sunny, brisk. High 55, Low 34

Monday: Sunny and chilly: 48, Low 34

Tuesday: Rain arrives. High 52, Low 32

Wednesday: A.M. showers. High 56. Low 48

Thursday: Cold and bright. High 45, Low 35

Friday: Warm, clouding up. High 49, Low 32

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.