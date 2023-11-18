NEXT Weather: Breezy weekend ahead of chilly Thanksgiving week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Drier air with a significant breeze is in our region Saturday with rain arriving Tuesday into Wednesday, ahead of a chilly Thanksgiving.
We're seeing highs in the 50s in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley on Saturday, with the high reaching 61 at the Jersey Shore.
Tonight, a chill sets in with a low of 34.
The wind is no joke this weekend with regular gusts above 30 miles per hour. But things will stay dry until the second half of Tuesday. Then we'll see rain arrive, lingering into Wednesday morning.
The skies will clear up a bit for a cloudy Thanksgiving on Thursday, but it will be cooler, with a high of only 45 degrees.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: Clearing, windy. High 56
Sunday: Sunny, brisk. High 55, Low 34
Monday: Sunny and chilly: 48, Low 34
Tuesday: Rain arrives. High 52, Low 32
Wednesday: A.M. showers. High 56. Low 48
Thursday: Cold and bright. High 45, Low 35
Friday: Warm, clouding up. High 49, Low 32
