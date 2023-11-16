NEXT Weather: Spring-like conditions Thursday heating up into Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's starting to feel a little bit more like the holiday season with colder temperatures in the morning, but we're going to see some spring-like weather over the next couple of days.

Thursday's conditions are expected to be beautiful, mild and sunny with temperatures more than 5 to 10 degrees above average in the high 60s.

No system is directly impacting the Delaware Valley at the moment, but a cold front is starting to advance over portions of the northern plains that may bring showers. There is also a coastal low that will ride up the Eastern seaboard, which is starting to take shape off of the Carolinas and Florida.

Friday is expected to start off nicely and temperatures may hit near the 70s. Then, later in the afternoon and evening, the region may get showers from the approaching coastal low. Winds will most likely pick up - especially at the shore.

Eventually, the cold front system will push out the coastal low and dissipate over the Delaware Valley with minimal impact late Friday into Saturday.

However, there will be a couple of showers early Saturday morning with cloud cover possibly around the Philly area that will eventually clear out. Saturday afternoon is a blast of colder air and some gusty winds.

Thanksgiving week turns progressively colder

A chilly start to the week is expected on Monday with temperatures in the high 40s. A warm, low system will approach the Delaware Valley on Tuesday and bring showers spike temperatures into the mid-50s. The heaviest rain is expected to be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The rainy start will linger part of the day on Wednesday, but will likely clear out by the afternoon and evening. On Thursday - Thanksgiving Day - it is expected to be cold, windy and bright.

Due to these aforementioned conditions, the worst time for travel is predicted to be Tuesday afternoon through mid-day Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mild and sunny. High 64, Low 38

Friday: Warm, clouding up. High 68, Low 43

Saturday: Morning showers. High 56, Low 54

Sunday: Colder, blustery. High 52, Low 34

Monday: Cold day: 48, Low 31

Tuesday: Clouds, shower late?. High 53, Low 37

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 56

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.