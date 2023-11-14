Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Chilly Tuesday morning before a bright, sunny afternoon

By Kate Bilo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's not going to be as cold as Monday morning, but it will be coat and jacket weather Tuesday morning.

Tuesday began with a chilly morning before a bright and sunny afternoon will kick in.

There will be a little more wind on Tuesday, which will make it feel colder than it actually is.

It'll be maybe a couple of degrees warmer than Monday, but the warmup will come later in the week when we head into the 60s.

We've got one picture-perfect mild day to look forward to -- Thursday, with temps forecasted to be 68 degrees.

Philadelphia Marathon weekend

For the Philadelphia Half Marathon on Saturday, there may be a stray shower and a few clouds, but temps will be in the 50s.

But if you're running the Full Marathon on Sunday, it will be colder. At the race start at 7 a.m., it will be 36 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day.jpg

Tuesday: Plenty of sun. High 55

Wednesday: Afternoon clouds. High 55, Low 33

Thursday: Pick of the week! High 63, Low 36

Friday: Warming up. High 68, Low 42

Saturday: Stray a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High 55, Low 49

Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High 52, Low 35

Monday: A cold one! High: 48, Low 30

