NEXT Weather: Chilly Tuesday morning before a bright, sunny afternoon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's not going to be as cold as Monday morning, but it will be coat and jacket weather Tuesday morning.
Tuesday began with a chilly morning before a bright and sunny afternoon will kick in.
There will be a little more wind on Tuesday, which will make it feel colder than it actually is.
It'll be maybe a couple of degrees warmer than Monday, but the warmup will come later in the week when we head into the 60s.
We've got one picture-perfect mild day to look forward to -- Thursday, with temps forecasted to be 68 degrees.
Philadelphia Marathon weekend
For the Philadelphia Half Marathon on Saturday, there may be a stray shower and a few clouds, but temps will be in the 50s.
But if you're running the Full Marathon on Sunday, it will be colder. At the race start at 7 a.m., it will be 36 degrees.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Tuesday: Plenty of sun. High 55
Wednesday: Afternoon clouds. High 55, Low 33
Thursday: Pick of the week! High 63, Low 36
Friday: Warming up. High 68, Low 42
Saturday: Stray a.m. shower, p.m. sun. High 55, Low 49
Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High 52, Low 35
Monday: A cold one! High: 48, Low 30
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
for more features.