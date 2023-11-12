NEXT Weather: Baby it's cold outside; chilliest day since March

NEXT Weather: Baby it's cold outside!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Throw on your cutest plaid scarf, winter puffer and big shades if you're heading outside on this sunny Sunday.

Sunday, you can expect a high of 49 degrees in the city, a little bit of a drop in the Lehigh Valley to 47 degrees, and a warmer mostly sunny stretch down at the Jersey Shore with 51 degrees.

Sunday also marks the coldest day since March. Today will have the first high in the 40s, plus the first freeze for the city is expected to occur.

High pressure is in control. There will be some periodic high clouds due to a storm in the Carolinas.

No rain is expected today through Thursday.

Two systems pass the area Friday and Saturday with scattered showers possible. One system from the west and one to the southeast along the east coast.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly with a high of 53.

Temperatures slowly climb back to the 60s by Thursday.

11 days until Thanksgiving!

Our NEXT Weather team has forecasted that long-range models hint at a colder-than-average Thanksgiving week and a more active weather pattern across the nation that could create travel troubles. Be on the lookout and plan accordingly.

Our team will keep you updated as we get closer to the holiday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Coldest day yet. High 49, Low 31

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low 31

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 55, Low 40

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 56, Low 33

Thursday: Warming up. High 62, Low 38

Friday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 44

Saturday: Chance of showers. High 59, Low 49

