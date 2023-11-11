Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Dry and chilly weekend

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Break out the fuzzy blankets, hot tea and holiday movies - or Thanksgiving YouTube recipe videos if you're trying to get prepared for the upcoming holiday.

Saturday, expect a high of 56 degrees in the city, only 52 in the Lehigh Valley - but a little warmer at the Jersey Shore, pushing 60 degrees.  

It will be clear and sunny Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday.

It's going to be a chilly weekend with temperatures getting even lower on Sunday night leading into Monday morning.

If Philadelphia doesn't see its first freeze Saturday night, it's bound to happen Sunday night. These are Saturday night's low temperatures: 33 in Philadelphuia, 37 at the Shore and 29 in the Lehigh Valley.

This chill won't last forever - by Thursday, we'll see temperatures pick back up into the 60s.

Our next expected chance of precipitation comes Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 56

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 49, Low 33

Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 53, Low 30

Tuesday: Sunny. High 55, Low 39

Wednesday: Cooler, bright. High 55, Low 32

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 63, Low 38

Friday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 43

