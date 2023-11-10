NEXT Weather: Cool, damp Friday with A.M. showers

NEXT Weather: Showers pick up on cool, damp Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a roller coaster of temperatures the fast few days, we drop back down on Friday - where highs are in the 50s. And that's where they'll stay through midweek next week.

Friday we're tracking showers moving through the region. In the city sometime between 8 a.m. and noon is our best chance for rain.

Parts south like the Jersey Shore and Camden, Gloucester, Salem and Cumberland counties could see steadier rain into the early afternoon.

The rain will mostly miss the northernmost parts of our region like Upper Bucks County, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, but we could see up to a quarter-inch of rain in the southern parts like Delaware and South Jersey.

Make sure you turn your wipers on and carry an umbrella if you're going outdoors in the morning.

By early to mid-afternoon, the rain will give way to cloudy skies and a chilly breeze for the evening. Best to bundle up if you're headed outdoors for some school sports or a night out.

The weekend looks sunny, with more of a chill on Sunday.

And we should stay dry for the next several days after this round of Friday rain.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Showers, especially to the south. High 51

Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 56, Low 38

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 49, Low 34

Monday: Cold and sunny. High: 53, Low 30

Tuesday: Sunny. High 55, Low 39

Wednesday: Cooler, bright. High 55, Low 35

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 62, Low 38

