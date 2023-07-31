NEXT Weather: More relief from the heat in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region is finally getting some relief from the heat as mostly sunny skies are expected to return Monday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low 80s.
The pleasant weather is set to continue through Wednesday, offering Philadelphians a nice stretch of enjoyable conditions.
On Thursday, however, expect increasing clouds and humidity as the day progresses. There's a slight chance of encountering a shower or rumble by Thursday evening.
As we approach the end of the workweek, Friday could potentially bring showers and storms to the area. So, be prepared for some wet weather.
Looking ahead to the weekend, it seems we can expect partly cloudy skies and slightly higher humidity, with highs reaching the 80s.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Monday: Turning sunny: High 84
Tuesday: Beautiful Aug. 1: High 82, Low 64
Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful: High 82, Low 63
Thursday: A few showers: High 81, Low 63
Friday: A T-storm: High 82, Low 67
Saturday: AM showers: High 84, Low 68
Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 86, Low 69
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
