NEXT Weather: More relief from the heat in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region is finally getting some relief from the heat as mostly sunny skies are expected to return Monday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

The pleasant weather is set to continue through Wednesday, offering Philadelphians a nice stretch of enjoyable conditions.

On Thursday, however, expect increasing clouds and humidity as the day progresses. There's a slight chance of encountering a shower or rumble by Thursday evening.

As we approach the end of the workweek, Friday could potentially bring showers and storms to the area. So, be prepared for some wet weather.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it seems we can expect partly cloudy skies and slightly higher humidity, with highs reaching the 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Turning sunny: High 84

Tuesday: Beautiful Aug. 1: High 82, Low 64

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful: High 82, Low 63

Thursday: A few showers: High 81, Low 63

Friday: A T-storm: High 82, Low 67

Saturday: AM showers: High 84, Low 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 86, Low 69

