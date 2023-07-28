NEXT Weather: Hottest day of heat wave ahead in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With high temperatures in the 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits around our region, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are NEXT Weather Alert Days.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Philadelphia, Delaware, Gloucester, Camden, New Castle, Burlington, and parts of Chester, Bucks and Montgomery counties from 6 a.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Friday.

The feels-like temperatures will be pushing 109 degrees by 6 p.m. Friday in the city. Across our region from the Jersey Shore to the Lehigh Valley we will see feels-like temperatures above 100.

That heat is potentially dangerous, and that's why Philadelphia has issued a heat health emergency beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Help for Philadelphians dealing with heat

The city's Heatline will be open between 8:30 a.m. and midnight. You can call it at 215-765-9040.

Due to extremely hot conditions, the City has issued a Heat Health Emergency for Thursday, July 27 at 9:00 a.m. Please check on neighbors and loved ones, especially the elderly.



City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat. Callers can also get advice on coping with the heat.

Health tips for dealing with excessive heat

If you like to work out outdoors or go for a run, consider doing so early in the morning when it's cooler.

Health officials are also urging everyone to check in on elderly neighbors and family who may be especially sensitive to the heat.

Tracking Saturday storms

A few evening storms may fire up Friday, especially to the south.

Saturday evening brings another chance for storms as a strong cold front moves in.

Behind the front Saturday, a huge reduction in the heat and humidity. With the front nearby, can't rule out a pop up thundershower Sunday afternoon, but the big story will be below normal temperatures and humidity levels that will feel downright crisp into next week.

Looks like a great start to August!

How does this heat stack up? Philadelphia's hot weather history



The hottest day on record for the city was a staggering 106 degrees on Aug. 7, 1918. Since 1881, the city has experienced only 62 days where the temperature reached 100 or higher. The last time temps hit 100 degrees was on July 7, 2012, with a temperature of 101.

Last year's warmest day reached 99 degrees on July 24. So far, the temperature peaked at 95 degrees on both June 2 and July 13.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Feeling like triple digits. High 95

Friday: Old record 100. High 98, Low 77

Saturday: High 95, Low 78

Sunday: High 82, Low 72

Monday: High 84, Low 64

Tuesday: High 83, Low 65

Wednesday: High 83, Low 69

