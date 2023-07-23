NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny, isolated pop-up showers Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with the possibility of some isolated pop-up showers during the day. High will be in the upper-80s but should cool to just about 70 in the evening.

We're going to see dry weather through the weekend, and then hit-and-miss showers into next week.

We're keeping an eye on a potential severe threat for Monday.

This time next week, you might want to hunker inside with the air conditioner running: we're forecasting temperatures that could push into the triple digits by next Friday. This comes as extreme heat over the west and southwest will start to push east through the week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 88, Low: 65

Monday: Humidity on the rise High: 86, Low: 70

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 91, Low: 69

Wednesday: Hot, humid. High 94, Low 71

Thursday: Felling like 105. High 97, Low 74

Friday: Hot, sunny. High 99, Low 78

Saturday: PM storms. High 93, Low 77

