Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny, isolated pop-up showers Sunday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Nicest weekend of the summer?
NEXT Weather: Nicest weekend of the summer? 02:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with the possibility of some isolated pop-up showers during the day. High will be in the upper-80s but should cool to just about 70 in the evening.

We're going to see dry weather through the weekend, and then hit-and-miss showers into next week.

We're keeping an eye on a potential severe threat for Monday. 

This time next week, you might want to hunker inside with the air conditioner running: we're forecasting temperatures that could push into the triple digits by next Friday. This comes as extreme heat over the west and southwest will start to push east through the week.

snapshot-2023-07-23t070116-789.jpg

Here's your 7-day forecast:

snapshot-2023-07-23t070651-495.jpg

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 88, Low: 65

Monday: Humidity on the rise High: 86, Low: 70

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 91, Low: 69

Wednesday: Hot, humid. High 94, Low 71

Thursday: Felling like 105. High 97, Low 74

Friday: Hot, sunny. High 99, Low 78

Saturday: PM storms. High 93, Low 77

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.