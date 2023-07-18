NEXT Weather: Another hazy, hot and humid July day in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be another hazy, hot and humid July day in Philadelphia. The city will experience hazy sunshine and a rise in humidity, with highs reaching the low 90s. There's also a possibility of isolated storms in the afternoon.

Skies over Philadelphia will appear hazy due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, which has drifted into the region, resulting in another Code Orange advisory. While this might affect visibility, it is not expected to significantly impact daily activities.

A weak cold front is set to approach Philadelphia on Tuesday, triggering the chance for a few scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Unlike the storms experienced over the weekend, these are not predicted to be as widespread or slow-moving.

As Wednesday arrives, the city can expect partly sunny skies with a chance of isolated showers or storms. High temperatures will hover around 88 degrees, offering a relatively comfortable day.

Isolated showers and storms will persist during Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. However, the chances of storms are expected to increase Friday.

The weekend is forecasted to bring relief in the form of dry and sunny weather, with temperatures reaching the upper 80's.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Humid, T-storm. High: 90

Wednesday: Shower, T-storm. High: 88, Low 71

Thursday: PM T-storms. High: 88, Low 71

Friday: T-storm likely. High: 85. Low: 71

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 84, Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 87, Low: 68

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 90, Low: 69

