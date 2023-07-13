NEXT Weather: Brace yourselves for hot, humid Thursday

Philadelphia Weather: Hot, humid Thursday with chance of stray showers, storms later in the day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Brace yourselves for a hot and more humid day Thursday as a warm front lifts northward. The Philadelphia area is likely to experience stray showers and storms later in the day, with the potential for isolated strong to severe storms.

There is also an air quality alert Code Orange for the area, meaning it's unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The storm chance will increase as we approach the end of the workweek. Philadelphians should be prepared for a few strong storms, primarily during Friday's afternoon and evening hours.

While the weekend is expected to bring unsettled weather, the overall threat of severe storms remains relatively low. However, isolated areas could face heavy rainfall, particularly on Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Night storms. High: 95

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert day. High: 86, Low 75

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 89, Low 72

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 85. Low: 74

Monday: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 72

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High: 91, Low: 73

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 88, Low: 71

