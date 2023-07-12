NEXT Weather: Sunshine, heat return to Philadelphia region Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready for a welcome dose of sunshine and warmth Wednesday as the heat returns. It's time to dust off those sunglasses and soak in the rays.

But, along with the rising temps, we can expect a slight increase in humidity. While it won't be the full-blown oppressive summer steam we're all too familiar with -- that will be here by Thursday -- it will still be relatively muggy out.

As we bask in comfortable conditions, it's important to remember that unsettled weather is on the horizon.

By the end of the week, we can anticipate unsettled weather moving into the region, bringing with it the potential for some less-than-ideal weather conditions. So, seize the opportunity to embrace the sunshine.

Storms look to return by late Thursday with a marginal risk of severe weather Thursday night into Friday. Showers and storms will likely redevelop late Saturday into Sunday as well, with high humidity over the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: A bit more humid. High: 93, Low: 74

Thursday: Chance storms late. High: 95, Low 74

Friday: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low 75

Saturday: Chance storms. High: 92. Low: 72

Sunday: Chance storms. High: 91, Low: 72

Monday: Spotty storms. High: 91, Low: 72

Tuesday: Spotty storms. High: 88, Low: 72

