NEXT Weather: Heating up with lower humidity

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have seasonable heat, sunshine and lower humidity to enjoy Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will climb to 90 in Philadelphia, the high 80s in the Lehigh Valley and the mid-80s at the Jersey Shore.  

The muggy meter is in the "comfy" range Tuesday before the moisture levels creep back up starting Thursday.

Enjoy this break from the rain we saw this weekend. With the increase in humidity, we will also reintroduce the possibility of at least spotty thunderstorms each afternoon Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday, a front will start to push in to our region bringing storms, any one of which could get nasty that night. Our region is under a "marginal" risk for severe weather Thursday, or level one on a five-point scale.

Friday and Sunday look most likely to be the next weather makers while Saturday is trending a bit dry.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, less humid. High: 90, Low 66

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: 93, Low 70

Thursday: Sunny with P.M. T-storm. High: 92, Low 73

Friday: Cooling off. High: 89. Low: 72

Saturday: Isolated storms. High: 90, Low: 73  

Sunday: T-storms. High: 89, Low: 72  

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

