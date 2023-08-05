NEXT Weather: Clouds and sunshine on pleasant Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weekend is looking dry, not too humid, with a nice mix of sun & clouds. A bit cooler at the Jersey Shore but all temps look to be in the 80s, pushing 90 on Sunday.

Late Sunday evening we could showers and storms moving across the Delaware Valley, potentially impacting the morning commute on Monday morning.

These storms shouldn't be severe, but could produce locally heavy rain along with frequent lightning.

Monday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day, not so much for these morning storms, but for another round coming some time in the evening.

The greatest risk for storms is looking to be Monday evening, somewhere in the 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. timeframe. We'll continue to update as the storm moves closer and we get a better handle on the specific path. Right now, there looks to be potential for heavy rain and some gusty winds along the leading edge of the storm.

But already, the National Weather Service has much of our region in a "slight" risk for severe weather, or level two on a five-point scale. That risk could increase to "enhanced" as the forecast develops.

Looking beyond into next week, lingering showers may be around on Tuesday with slightly cooler conditions, with another wave of showers possible on Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: AM showers: High 87, Low 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 89, Low 67

Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 86, Low 69

Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 85, Low 71

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 88, Low 68

Thursday: Mostly Sunny: High 88, Low 69

Friday: Chance of showers: High 87, Low 70

