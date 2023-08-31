NEXT Weather: Clouds moving out as day becomes unseasonably cool

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cold front moving across the region is bringing some unseasonably cool weather, setting us up for a beautiful weekend.

The skies have a few high clouds, and temperatures reached the 60s overnight - it will be even cooler Friday morning.

As Thursday goes on, those clouds will break up and give way to sunshine - the Jersey Shore will stay cloudy the longest, into the late afternoon.

We have a couple of days in the 70s coming up and then it's back to the 80s for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Next week, it'll start feeling like July.

Tracking the tropics

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida Wednesday morning, and is now moving through the Carolinas.

Locally, Idalia is bringing some of those clouds we're seeing, which blocked the super blue moon rise for many.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Clouds clearing. High 78

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 58

Sunday: A little warmer. High 90, Low 64

Monday: Heating back up for Labor Day. High 95, Low 70

Tuesday: Chasing record highs. High 96, Low 73

Wednesday: July feels in September. High 94, Low 72

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.