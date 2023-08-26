NEXT Weather: Humidity decreasing, lovely weekend in store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We start things out a little on the warm and humid side, but now that a cold front has moved through, drier and less humid air will filter in.
It'll still be a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Another cold front will sweep through Sunday which will start to usher in a little cooler air for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s.
We will be watching now Tropical Storm Franklin next week. It is offshore and a strong trough should push it away from the coast, but we may deal with increased moisture and rough surf/rip currents especially through the middle of next week.
We are also watching other areas of interest in the Caribbean where other tropical storms may develop.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny. High 88
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 68
Monday: Sun and clouds. High 79, Low 67
Tuesday: Showers likely. High 79, Low 68
Wednesday: Clearing out. High 82, Low 68
Thursday: Mild & sunny. High 76, Low 63
Friday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 61
