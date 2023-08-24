NEXT Weather: Cloudy with scattered showers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some moisture over the Great Lakes region is drifting down toward our area Thursday morning, creating clouds and scattered light showers.

The high on Thursday will be in the mid-70s in the city and we expect clouds and scattered showers.

There's a chance of thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday.

There could be spotty storms Friday afternoon and humidity will increase through the day.

There has not been a ton of heat this month - we won't have a good chance of hitting the 90-degree mark through next Thursday.

Saturday, we're looking at a high of 88 degrees in the city with a chance of a stray storm. The high should be in the low 80s on Sunday.

While current models keep the storm off the coast, we could see some effects if the edges of the storm clip our area. We'll keep you updated as Franklin moves closer. It should pass by on Tuesday of next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Morning showers. High 75

Friday: A few T-storms. High 83, Low 70

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 88, Low 72

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 65

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 81, Low 67

Tuesday: Showers likely. High 78, Low 70

Wednesday: Clearing out. High 80, Low 68

