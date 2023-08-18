NEXT Weather: Wonderful Friday and weekend in store

NEXT Weather: Wonderful Friday and weekend in store

NEXT Weather: Wonderful Friday and weekend in store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Morning showers will move out and give way to crisp, cooler and almost fall-like air Friday and this weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

If the swampy air from the past few days is not your thing, you have a great weekend to look forward to.

Temperatures will peak in the 80s in the city and at the Shore, maxing out in the mid-70s in the Lehigh Valley.

A front moving out to the north is bringing cool, dry air that actually takes the high temperatures below the seasonal average.

Temperatures will drop into the 70s by 6 p.m. and reach the low 70s by around 9 p.m. It'll be a breezy and cool evening and night, great for grilling, watching a movie outside or taking a walk in the park after work.

Saturday looks incredible with low humidity and temperatures below average - with almost a fall feel to the morning.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Warm and pleasant. High 83, Low 73

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 61

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 88, Low 62

Monday: Hot again. High 92, Low 68

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 85, Low 71

Wednesday: Still quiet. High 84, Low 65

Thursday: Cloudy. High 84, Low 66

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.