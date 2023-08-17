NEXT Weather: Soupy start to Thursday, but a break is on the way

NEXT Weather: Soupy start to Thursday, but a break is on the way

NEXT Weather: Soupy start to Thursday, but a break is on the way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday will be dry for most of the daytime hours, but pop-up storms and very sticky air will ramp back up Thursday evening.

Early Thursday, some rain to our south might bring clouds or even showers north to the Shore points.

CBS News Philadelphia

If the swampy air is not your thing - (maybe you're a glasses wearer or just aren't down for that Florida vibe) - you have a great weekend to look forward to.

A front to our northwest is moving across Thursday night into Friday. This will drop some rain on our area in the wee hours of Friday morning. But after that, winds will bring cool, dry air that actually takes the high temperatures below the seasonal average. Look how the muggy meter just plummets here!

CBS News Philadelphia

We'll be clearing out with breezy and significantly drier air by Friday afternoon and evening making for a beautiful summer evening around the region.

Book those plans now as you'll want to take advantage of the nice set up.

Saturday looks incredible with low humidity and temperatures below average - with almost a fall feel to the morning.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High 87, Low 69

Friday: Warm and pleasant. High 83, Low 73

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 63

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 88, Low 64

Monday: Hot again. High 91, Low 71

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 89, Low 72

Wednesday: Still quiet. High 87, Low 68

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.