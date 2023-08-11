NEXT Weather: Sunny Friday before Saturday PM storms

NEXT Weather: Get outside on this lovely Friday

NEXT Weather: Get outside on this lovely Friday

NEXT Weather: Get outside on this lovely Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is a gorgeous day to get outside. After a wet Thursday, the region is drying out, humidity is lower and temperatures will peak in the low or mid 80s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday looks to be rainy again with some chances of severe weather, particularly in the northern parts of our region in the afternoon and evening.

We could see gusty late-night storms Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Some weaker storms will start to bubble up in the midday time frame. These shouldn't be severe, but may have an occasional high wind gust.

A front coming through Saturday evening does bring the risk for some stronger storms. This front will be weakening as it moves through the region, and may even fall apart as it gets to Philadelphia.

Northern parts of our region including the Lehigh Valley, Bucks County and the Poconos are under a "slight" risk for severe weather. This is level two on a five-point scale.

The severe risk is "marginal" or level one out of five from the western suburbs into Philadelphia and east through Central Jersey.

Sunday looks like the drier of the two weekend days and then we have more chances for showers on Monday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Mostly Sunny: High 86, Low 66

Saturday: Sunny with PM showers: High 89, Low 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 90, Low 73

Monday: Chance of T-storms. High 88, Low 70

Tuesday: Clearing out. High 85, Low 72

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 84, Low 65

Thursday: Sunny: High 87, Low 68

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.