NEXT Weather: Sunny Friday; tracking rain chance for holiday weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is off to a chilly start but with lots of sunshine, temperatures will quickly rebound.

We're looking at a high of 75 degrees in the city. Tonight it'll get down to the 50s.

We're keeping a close eye on a low front and rain down by the Carolina coast that could interrupt some of our sunny days and dampen the Sunday of this Memorial Day Weekend.

CBS News Philadelphia

Right now, it's being blocked by a high front over our region. If this high pressure front stays strong enough, the rain shouldn't get too far north.

But if our high pressure front weakens, the rain may creep far enough north by Sunday or Monday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Either way, clouds will be much more plentiful Sunday and Monday, with rain showers possible in the southern parts of our region.

We're watching how far north this line will go, but seeing some showers as far north as Philadelphia is not out of the question.

7-day forecast for Philadelphia region

CBS News Philadelphia

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast