NEXT Weather: Pleasant Thursday before Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cold front is clearing the area this Thursday morning - and behind it, a noticeable breeze is coming from the north today.

While morning temperatures are running close to or even a bit warmer than yesterday, afternoon highs will be around 10 degrees cooler. Expect a bright blue sky though as the front sweeps out that Canadian wildfire smoke that has been contributing to the haze this week.

We are still closely watching the coastal cutoff low to the south for the holiday weekend.

As of now, Friday and Saturday look mostly sunny and seasonable. Sunday into Monday, a few models are showing light shower bands lifting north into our area. We have allowed for more clouds and the chance of showers each day, with our southernmost zones having the highest chance.

Otherwise, temperatures in the 70s and low 80s for the weekend inland, mainly 60s at the shore with an east wind.

And we're looking at temperatures in the 80s returning next week!

7-day forecast for Philadelphia region

CBS News Philadelphia

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast