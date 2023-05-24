NEXT Weather: Warmest day of the week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you've got a pool and you're getting it ready for Memorial Day Weekend, today is a great day to jump in and test the waters. Wednesday is the warmest day of the week, with a high of 81.

We're expecting hazy sunshine due to smoke wafting down from the wildfires burning in Canada.

The smoke is high enough in the atmosphere that it's not causing air quality concerns. But you will see haze in the air again, just like yesterday.

The smoke should clear out by Thursday. The high temperature will also drop about 10 degrees.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, we're expecting temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s at the Jersey Shore, with a breeze off the ocean. It will be in the 70s or low 80s inland.

The holiday weekend should be dry with some clouds, and moments of sun.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Warmest day of the week. High 81

Thursday: Cooler, brisk. High 71; Low 51

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 74; Low 49

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 76; Low 52

Sunday: Clouds with some sun. High 77; Low 55

Monday: Sun and clouds for Memorial Day. High 82; Low 57

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 81; Low 60

