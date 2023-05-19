NEXT Weather: Nice Friday with chances of showers Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday in the city, we're looking at a high of 70 degrees, getting down to 55 degrees tonight with a stray shower possible overnight.

It will be a little cooler and more cloudy at the Jersey Shore and warmer in the Lehigh Valley.

If you have plans on Saturday, you'll want to take an umbrella with you.

We're expecting spotty showers as a system comes up from the Carolinas.

Clouds are already rolling in this morning and will linger throughout the day. Then they will clear out before this Saturday system rolls in.

The first band of rain will stay mostly off the coast.

But then bands of showers will filter in through the day. We may see a break in the action between about 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Then, a cold front rolls in and showers and thundershowers will sweep across the area Saturday night.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Clouds increase. High 70; Low 55

Saturday: Clouds with chance of a few showers. High 71; Low 55

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High 77; Low 58

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 78; Low 58

Tuesday: Another nice day. High 74; Low 50

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 78; Low 51

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 77; Low 59

