NEXT Weather: Cooler start to Thursday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It looks beautiful out this morning and it will be sunny, but we got off to a cold start. You'll need a jacket through the morning.

Frost and freeze warnings expire around 8 a.m. and then this sun will take us into the mid-60s.

We were dealing with some breezy weather yesterday, but wind is not really an issue today.  

Tonight could get down into the 40s again - we're looking at a low of 49 in the city.

Tomorrow will be milder with sun and highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 67

Friday: Clouds increase. High 72; Low 49

Saturday: Clouds with chance of a few showers. High 73; Low 56

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High 77; Low 57

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 78; Low 57

Tuesday: Another nice day. High 77; Low 55

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 77; Low 56  

