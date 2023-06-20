NEXT Weather: Cloudy Tuesday to end spring
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're waking up to mostly cloudy skies this morning, with an elevated fog and cloud cover starting to lift.
It's pretty humid Tuesday with no rain in the forecast, just cloud cover. We might have a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon.
Temperatures are in the 60s through the early morning hours before hitting the 70s by 9 a.m. and then we'll see temperatures in the mid-70s by noon. Today's high will be 80 degrees in the city.
Wednesday, the start of summer, is mostly cloudy with chances of isolated showers as the weather pattern changes.
A system that dropped rain and severe weather on the southeast of the U.S. is headed our way. This is already bringing cloud cover.
Rain chances increase throughout the week and into the weekend, with chances Thursday through Sunday.
This is much-needed rain as the region has experience weeks of abnormally dry conditions across the region.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
