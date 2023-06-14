NEXT Weather: Storms rolling through Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday morning starts off pleasant and humid before rain arrives.

Between 9 or 10 a.m. we'll start to see the leading edge of a system over our western suburbs like Berks County and the Lehigh Valley.

Around 12 p.m., the steadiest band of showers and maybe some thunder will roll through the city. We could see rain and storms around the city in this window until 6 p.m. at the latest. The rain may end before then.

This rain is most likely to impact any afternoon outdoor activities like visiting the pool or an afternoon playdate. Evening sports are less likely to see serious impacts - especially if you're in Delaware or South Jersey.

The steadiest rain will be north of the city.

Tonight in Upper Bucks County, the Lehigh Valley and other points north of Philadelphia, we could see some stronger storms pulse up, drop some rain and fizzle out quickly.

These isolated storms could fire up behind the first band of showers and bring gusts of winds. This does not look like a severe weather event for our region. North Jersey is under a "marginal" risk of severe weather for some of those evening storms.

We are tracking more rain later in the week on Friday, and overnight Saturday leading into Father's Day too.

Any rain is good rain at this point after weeks of dry conditions across the region.

There are some rain chances in the forecast this week - for Friday and Sunday

Here's your 7-day forecast:

