NEXT Weather: Lovely Tuesday in store, with more rain this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday will be a clear, gorgeous day with highs in the 70s after a messy Monday yesterday.

Storms yesterday brought several inches of rain in spots, especially around New Castle County, Delaware and into Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

If you put off an outdoor workout or an extra-long dog walk yesterday, Tuesday is the day to do it. There is more much-needed rain in the forecast for Wednesday.

On Wednesday, some clouds will start to roll in before morning rush hour. By 10 a.m. Wednesday we could see some showers in the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley, with rain arriving in the city and suburbs around lunchtime.

In South Jersey and northern Delaware we could see some thunderstorms firing up around 2 or 3 p.m. Wednesday. That precipitation will be cleared out by the evening commute.

Wednesday's rain totals will be much more modest than Monday's soaking rain.

Any rain is good rain at this point after weeks of dry conditions across the region.

We could see some more rain Friday and overnight Sunday into Monday - not likely to affect your Father's Day barbecue.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

