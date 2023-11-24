Philadelphia weather: Cool and cloudy for Black Friday

NEXT Weather: Cool and cloudy for Black Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Happy Black Friday! Today is a decent day to get outside and shop, work off some stuffing and mashed potatoes or maybe visit the Christmas tree farm.

The morning we start in the high 30s with some cloud cover.

Those clouds should stick around most of the day, with some late-day clearing possible.

A cold front is moving through and that could sweep these clouds away - but that also means it will be even chillier on Saturday.

Good morning! Temps are a little cooler this morning as some clouds build in ahead of a dry cold front. That cold front will keep the clouds around for most of today as temperatures struggle to climb out of the 40s. pic.twitter.com/aQxfNt1ATn — Meteorologist Grant Gilmore (@GrantGilmoreWX) November 24, 2023

It's not a bad weekend coming up, there will just be some cool temperatures. Friday night's low temperature is a chilly 29 degrees.

Saturday's high temperatures will be 42 degrees and we'll have more lows in the 20s the next few nights.

Highs next week are mostly in the 40s with more lows in the 20s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Clouds clearing. High 49

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 42, Low 29

Sunday: Showers arrive late. High 49, Low 29

Monday: More clouds. High 50, Low 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 40, Low 30

Wednesday: Feeling the chill.. High 42, Low 26

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 46, Low 27

