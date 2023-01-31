Philadelphia Weather: Here's when arctic air arrives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a dreary Tuesday in the Philadelphia region and scattered rain and snow showers will continue throughout the evening.

A wave of low pressure rides just south of the area overnight, leading to a round of light snow. Modest accumulations of less than an inch are possible for South Jersey and Delaware, possibly a light coating near the city.

Clouds will decrease on Wednesday and it will be cold but mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Tapping colder temperatures

An arctic front arrives in the region on Friday with winds gusting to 35 mph late Friday and Friday night.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking an alert day for Saturday due to dangerous cold. We'll see our coldest air since Christmas with dangerous wind chills of negative 10 to negative 5 degrees on Saturday morning.

Temperatures are expected to rebound on Sunday and rise back to the 50s early next week.

Stay with the NEXT Weather team for the most up-to-date forecast.