NEXT Weather: Sunny, warm start to the week Monday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Warm start to the new week on Monday, with sunny skies. Highs in the mid-70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Nice start. High 76; Low 50

Tuesday: Few more clouds. High 78; Low 55

Wednesday: Early shower. High 69; Low 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 69; Low 44

Friday: Still sunny. High 71; Low 46

Saturday: Sunny, partly cloudy. High 75; Low 53

Sunday: Showers likely. High 74; Low 56

First published on May 15, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

