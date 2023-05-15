NEXT Weather: Sunny, warm start to the week Monday morning
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Warm start to the new week on Monday, with sunny skies. Highs in the mid-70s.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Monday: Nice start. High 76; Low 50
Tuesday: Few more clouds. High 78; Low 55
Wednesday: Early shower. High 69; Low 57
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 69; Low 44
Friday: Still sunny. High 71; Low 46
Saturday: Sunny, partly cloudy. High 75; Low 53
Sunday: Showers likely. High 74; Low 56
