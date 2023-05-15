NEXT Weather: Sunny, warm start to the week Monday morning

Advertise With Us

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

Tuesday: Few more clouds. High 78; Low 55

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Warm start to the new week on Monday, with sunny skies. Highs in the mid-70s.

NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny and seasonable

NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny and seasonable

NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny and seasonable

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On