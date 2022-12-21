Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another person were shot Wednesday, police tell CBS Philadelphia.
The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.
The worker, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Police said he drove himself and the other victim, a 31-year-old man, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
The 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.
Police were at the scene and had not found a weapon. There were no immediate arrests.
Last month, a city sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Mayfair. Police are still searching for two suspects in that shooting.
