Man shot 4 times, killed at Center City SEPTA Station, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 64-year-old man was shot four times and killed at a SEPTA station in Center City on Saturday, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the platform of the station at 19th and Market Streets around 2:15 p.m.

Police say there is surveillance video showing the man getting into an argument with another person. The man then punches the other person who then responds with gunfire.

Police say the man was shot in the head, shoulder, right hand and back. The man was transported to Jefferson Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m., according to police.

No arrests were made but police are trying to find the offender based on the surveillance video.

Rte 36: Eastbound 19th Street Station will be closed and trolleys will bypass the station until further notice due to police activity. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) September 10, 2022

The eastbound lane at 19th Street Station will be closed until further notice.