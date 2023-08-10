4-year-old, man shot in Kensington, police say

4-year-old girl and man shot in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 4-year-old girl was injured in a double shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 2088 East Clementine Street at around 9:40 p.m., according to police.

Along with the 4-year-old, a man was also shot, police said. The 4-year-old was in critical condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children but has been upgraded to stable. The man is also in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. The motive is unclear at this time.

Police say they're looking for a black car in connection to the shooting.