Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street.

Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police.

The 40-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

