Woman, man each shot in the face in Hunting Park: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 40-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were both shot in the face in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section Sunday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of North 13th Street just after 3:30 p.m.

The 40-year-old woman was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

The man was shot once in the face and four times in the right arm, authorities say. He was also placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, police say.