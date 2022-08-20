Philadelphia School District workers to vote on strike ahead of start of school year

Philadelphia school district workers to vote on strike Saturday

Philadelphia school district workers to vote on strike Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – 2,000 Philadelphia School District workers will vote Saturday on whether to strike after negotiations with the district stalled. This vote comes just a couple of weeks before school starts.

The current contract expires on Aug. 31.

Among those voting are bus drivers, bus attendants, mechanics, building cleaners and building engineers.

The vote is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.