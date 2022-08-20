Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia School District workers to vote on strike ahead of start of school year

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia school district workers to vote on strike Saturday
Philadelphia school district workers to vote on strike Saturday 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – 2,000 Philadelphia School District workers will vote Saturday on whether to strike after negotiations with the district stalled. This vote comes just a couple of weeks before school starts.

The current contract expires on Aug. 31. 

Among those voting are bus drivers, bus attendants, mechanics, building cleaners and building engineers.

The vote is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 8:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.