Watch Live: Philadelphia School District, city to provide back to school safety update
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia and city officials will provide an update on back-to-school safety and programs for children and teens on Monday morning. The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and on the player above.
- What: Philadelphia School District, city to provide back-to-school safety update
- Date: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
