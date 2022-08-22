Watch Live: Philadelphia School District, city to provide back to school safety update

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia and city officials will provide an update on back-to-school safety and programs for children and teens on Monday morning. The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and on the player above.

What: Philadelphia School District, city to provide back-to-school safety update

Philadelphia School District, city to provide back-to-school safety update Date: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.