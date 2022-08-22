Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Philadelphia School District, city to provide back to school safety update

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia and city officials will provide an update on back-to-school safety and programs for children and teens on Monday morning. The press conference will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia and on the player above. 

  • What: Philadelphia School District, city to provide back-to-school safety update
  • Date: Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 
  • Time: 10:30 a.m. 
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
First published on August 22, 2022 / 9:56 AM

