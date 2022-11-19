Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 19, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 19, 2022 (AM) 03:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.

maryann-poston.png
82-year-old MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia Philadelphia police

Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 10:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.