Philadelphia public pools to open soon. See the full list

First of three Philadelphia pools to open for summer Wednesday

First of three Philadelphia pools to open for summer Wednesday

First of three Philadelphia pools to open for summer Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting public pools, Philadelphia implemented a hiring bonus for the first time to try to get more applicants.

Anyone who completed the lifeguard application early and works through the summer season will receive a $1,000 bonus.

The city will open its first public pools on June 14, a week earlier than last year.

The city expects to open all 61 available public pools this summer on a rolling basis.

Hunting Park will be one of three pools opening to the public at noon on June 14. The Hunting Park pool will be re-opened for the first time since 2019.

To see the full map of pools opening this summer visit Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation website.