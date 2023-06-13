Watch CBS News
Philadelphia public pools to open soon. See the full list

First of three Philadelphia pools to open for summer Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Amid a nationwide lifeguard shortage affecting public pools, Philadelphia implemented a hiring bonus for the first time to try to get more applicants.

Anyone who completed the lifeguard application early and works through the summer season will receive a $1,000 bonus.

The city will open its first public pools on June 14, a week earlier than last year. 

The city expects to open all 61 available public pools this summer on a rolling basis.

Hunting Park will be one of three pools opening to the public at noon on June 14. The Hunting Park pool will be re-opened for the first time since 2019.

To see the full map of pools opening this summer visit Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation website.

