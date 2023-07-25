Philadelphia police to announce 4 major grants for bikes, motorcycles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police and the Philadelphia Police Foundation are announcing four major grants that will fund the purchase of new vehicles and animals for the department.

The grants will be used to purchase 12 new highway patrol motorcycles, 80 new police bicycles, six horses for the Mounted Patrol Unit and 3 bomb-sniffing K-9 officers.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and others are holding a news conference on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to announce the grants.

Thackray Crane Rental and Wawa helped fund the motorcycle purchases.

What: Philadelphia Police to announce purchases made with $500,000 in grants

Who: Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Foundation leaders, PPD officers

When: 10:30 a.m.

