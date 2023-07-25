Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia police to announce 4 major grants for bikes, motorcycles

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police and the Philadelphia Police Foundation are announcing four major grants that will fund the purchase of new vehicles and animals for the department.

The grants will be used to purchase 12 new highway patrol motorcycles, 80 new police bicycles, six horses for the Mounted Patrol Unit and 3 bomb-sniffing K-9 officers.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and others are holding a news conference on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to announce the grants.

Thackray Crane Rental and Wawa helped fund the motorcycle purchases.

What: Philadelphia Police to announce purchases made with $500,000 in grants
Who: Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Foundation leaders, PPD officers
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: In the player above or streaming on CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 9:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.