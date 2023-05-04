Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police fatally shoot alleged gunman in North Philly

By Joe Holden, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 33-year-old man was shot several times by two Philadelphia officers and killed in North Philly after he allegedly pointed a weapon at cops, authorities said Thursday. 

Police were called to the intersection of Fawn and Dauphin Streets for a call to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. 

Police arrived at the scene and found multiple people surrounding a stolen Dodge Durango. Police say there were tools on the scene and car was being stripped for parts.

Authorities say the two to three people ran off after officers approached the vehicle. But as police got closer, the 33-year-old man emerged and a foot pursuit followed with two officers. 

Police said the 33-year-old ran off separately from the other individuals who fled. 

The foot pursuit led police and the 33-year-old man to the back of an alley way where he allegedly pointed a firearm at one of the officers. 

One of the officers then fired his weapon at the 33-year-old. It's unclear if the 33-year-old was struck by that gunshot. 

The officer and 33-year-old then got into an altercation where the man fired a single gunshot from his weapon. 

The second officer was behind during the foot pursuit, but once he arrived, he fired several rounds at the 33-year-old. 

Authorities said the man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m. A gun was recovred from the man, according to police. 

The 33-year-old was from Philadelphia, but police said he wasn't from the area of the shooting. 

Police said it's unclear how many round were fired by each officer. 

Both police officers weren't injured during the incident. 

Authorities said both officers were wearing body cameras during the incident, but that footage won't be released any time soon, according to police. 

People and family at the scene of the shooting are asking to see the video. Loved ones of the man killed are speaking with officers and gave conflicting information about what unfolded. 

Both Philadelphia police officers will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. 

