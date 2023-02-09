Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police identify suspect charged in officer's shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police announced Thursday morning just before noon that all the suspects wanted for the Wednesday afternoon shooting involving an on-duty Philadelphia police officer have been taken into custody. No formal charges have been filed yet for any suspects involved.

Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m., 45-year-old Eric Haynes, of Darby, Pa. was arrested for his role in the shooting.

The shooting occurred just hours before around 3:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North 60th Street. 

According to police, Haynes' charges will likely include attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, charges related to possessing a firearm and related offenses.

The officer is recovering, police say.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 11:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

