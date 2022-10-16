Philadelphia Phillies-San Diego Padres: NLCS schedule, tickets, how to watch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --- Red October continues. The Phillies will face the San Diego Padres in the NLCS after beating the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the NLDS.
It's the first time the Phillies have reached the NLCS since 2010.
- Game 1: Phillies @ Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:03 p.m. on FS1
- Game 2: Phillies @ Padres on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:35 p.m. on FOX/FS1
- Game 3: Padres @ Phillies on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m. on FS1
- Game 4: Padres @ Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m. on FOX
- Game 5: Padres @ Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m. on FS1 -- if necessary
- Game 6: Phillies @ Padres on Monday, Oct. 23, 8:03 p.m. on FS1 -- if necessary
- Game 7: Phillies @ Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m. on FOX/FS1 -- if necessary
Tickets
The Phillies announced that a limited number of tickets for the NLCS games at Citizens Bank Park will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at Phillies.com.
Fans can purchase up to four tickets for one NLCS game. All tickets will be mobile via the MLB Ballpark app.
Tickets will also be available on the secondary market, like StubHub or SeatGeek, but they will be costly.
