Philadelphia weather: Rain and clouds clear before picture-perfect Thanksgiving

Tuesday night's rain has tapered off after creating traffic troubles for our region. Roads are still wet and you might see some fog and mist in the air early.

We'll see temperatures peaking in the upper 50s and 60s in our region Wednesday.

We'll start to see some sunshine by around 8 a.m. but it will still be mostly cloudy.

The sun comes out more fully by the early afternoon.

Thursday for Thanksgiving will be tranquil. We'll see mostly sunny skies from the shore, to the city, to the mountains.

The day starts off in the 40s with some clouds before the skies clear.

Highs will approach the low and even middle 50s as well, so an after-dinner walk with a jacket might be in the cards!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy morning and sunny late. High 59

Thursday: Partly cloudy, not bad for Thanksgiving. High 54, Low 42

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 51, Low 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 41, Low 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 49, Low 28

Monday: More clouds. High 48, Low 37

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 43, Low 30

