An unsettled weather week ahead for Philadelphia area︱NEXT Weather

Monday is back to the 80s before an unsettled week begins | NEXT Weather forecast

Did you soak up the sun Sunday? Have a chance to take in a few rays Monday morning? Hopefully, the answer is yes, because we're about to enter an extended period of rain, fog, a few storms and cloudiness that could last through at least the first half of the weekend.

By Monday night, clouds will start rolling in from the south as a warm front associated with a low-pressure system approaches from the Gulf Coast. We'll see a few late-night showers, especially across Delmarva, the Delaware Valley and South Jersey.

Overnight into Tuesday, lows will feel muggy, sitting in the 50s to low 60s, with patchy fog likely in time for the early part of the morning commute.

CBS Philadelphia

Rain returns Tuesday into Wednesday

CBS Philadelphia

Get ready for widespread showers, with the heaviest rain and even a few isolated thunderstorms possible Tuesday night, particularly across South Jersey. If you're heading to the Phillies game Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, keep an eye on the forecast. There could be delays or even a postponement in the cards.

Wednesday keeps the rainy pattern going, and while we can't rule out a few rumbles of thunder, things should start to quiet down a bit by Wednesday night. Rainfall totals from late Monday through Wednesday could reach:

1 to 1.5 inches across most of the region

1.5 to over 2 inches for Delaware and parts of South Jersey

The flood risk is low, but southeastern Pennsylvania and Delmarva are under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall for Tuesday into the night.

CBS Philadelphia

Thursday brings a brief break before storm chances ramp up

Thursday offers a bit of a break in the action. While some isolated showers may linger early, expect mainly dry conditions for much of the day. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s, with lows staying mild in the 60s.

But don't put the umbrella away just yet — more rain and thunderstorms return late Friday into the weekend.

A series of cold fronts moving through Friday and Saturday will bring increased chances for showers and storms, some of which could be stronger due to a bit more instability. Temperatures will be warmer as well.

Right now, there's no NEXT Weather Alert, but we're watching it closely, especially as the Friday and Saturday systems evolve.

Weekend outlook: Keep the rain gear handy

CBS Philadelphia

Saturday looks like Friday with another front sweeping through, keeping the threat of storms in play. By Sunday, the pattern begins to quiet down slightly, but there's still a chance for a few lingering showers to close out the weekend.

Enjoy Monday's sunshine, it's the calm before several rounds of wet weather this week. Stay tuned as we track those late-week fronts for any signs of severe weather.