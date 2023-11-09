Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker to announce transition team Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is announcing her transition plan and the team who will help her in the process Thursday in a news conference.

Parker, a former Democratic City Council member and state representative, won the mayoral election Tuesday, defeating former council colleague David Oh, a Republican. Results from AP showed Parker had over 75% of the vote with 98% of the ballots counted as of Friday morning.

Parker will speak about her transition team in a 10 a.m. news conference at City Hall. You can watch in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

In her victory speech, Parker repeated her campaign promise to make Philadelphia the "safest, cleanest, greenest" big city in the U.S.

Parker also pledged a return to law and order with stricter prosecution of crimes. Public safety is her number one priority.

The people she picks for leadership roles will no doubt help shape her early days in office.

Parker told her crowd of supporters on election night that she plans to work closely with a number of different groups. From the private sector to City Council, the state government, even the White House.

Parker campaigned as a tough-on-crime candidate, and among her biggest decisions as mayor will be selecting a new police commissioner.

Parker says she's looking for a leader who isn't afraid to make tough decisions.

Community members told CBS News Philadelphia they are hopeful the commissioner will be someone with roots in the city.

Parker has detailed the type of person she'd like to take over as top cop, but she has not indicated who that might be.

There's also no timeline on when that decision will be made.