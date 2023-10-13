2 off-duty officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport: police

Digital Brief: Oct. 12, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two off-duty officers were shot at the Philadelphia International Airport parking garage on Thursday night, police said.

One of the officers was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, while the other was taken to Jefferson Hospital, authorities said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.

This a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.