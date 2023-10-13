Watch CBS News
2 off-duty officers shot at Philadelphia International Airport: police

By Tom Ignudo, Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two off-duty officers were shot at the Philadelphia International Airport parking garage on Thursday night, police said. 

One of the officers was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, while the other was taken to Jefferson Hospital, authorities said. Their conditions are not known at this time. 

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a black SUV. 

This a breaking news story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 11:46 PM

